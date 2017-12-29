Massive fire at rooftop pub in Mumbai kills 14

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Dec 29, 2017 11:34 hrs
Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed, 21 others hurt when a major fire broke out in a pub in the Kamla Mills Compound here early on Friday, an official said.

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant pub in The Kamla Trade House and quickly spread to another surrounding pub and a restaurant, said an official of BMC Disaster Control.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 a.m.

While the majority of the victims are reported to have perished on the spot, the firemen could rescue 10 others safely from the leaping flames. The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.

The entire pub and the surrounding complex was full of patrons including many women and tourists thronging the fashionable area to unwind.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of the 14 persons.


Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.

There are many major corporate and media house offices situated in the posh Kamla Mills Complex whose working is likely to be affected on Thursday.

The blaze comes as a huge setback to the government's plans to make nightlife attractive by permitting all shops/malls to function round-the-clock, to generate more employment.

Barely nine days ago the state government had notified the amendments, though it was not made applicable to bars, pubs, discotheques and wine shops.

However, these were expected to come under the ambit of the new laws in due course, with the BMC initiating measures in this direction.

Blaming the BMC for the fire, Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said that stringent action should be initiated against those persons responsible for allowing the eateries to function despite rules being flouted.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya also attacked the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC for lapses on its part which led to the fire and demanded a complete fire-audit of all buildings in the city immediately.

