Massive fire at rooftop pub in Mumbai kills 14

Deadly blaze kills at least 15 in Mumbai after fire engulfs Kamala Mills complex pic.twitter.com/02s1ucIwu4





While the majority of the victims are reported to have perished on the spot, the firemen could rescue 10 others safely from the leaping flames. The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.





The entire pub and the surrounding complex was full of patrons including many women and tourists thronging the fashionable area to unwind. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of the 14 persons. Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 29, 2017 Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017





Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.





There are many major corporate and media house offices situated in the posh Kamla Mills Complex whose working is likely to be affected on Thursday.

The blaze comes as a huge setback to the government's plans to make nightlife attractive by permitting all shops/malls to function round-the-clock, to generate more employment.

Barely nine days ago the state government had notified the amendments, though it was not made applicable to bars, pubs, discotheques and wine shops.

However, these were expected to come under the ambit of the new laws in due course, with the BMC initiating measures in this direction.

Blaming the BMC for the fire, Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said that stringent action should be initiated against those persons responsible for allowing the eateries to function despite rules being flouted.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya also attacked the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC for lapses on its part which led to the fire and demanded a complete fire-audit of all buildings in the city immediately.