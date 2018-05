Massive fire broke out at a rubber godown in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday night.

GC Mishra, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, " We deployed 40 tenders of different types here, the fire has been limited to the building & will not spread but since there is rubber it will take time to douse flames completely. There are no casualties."

As the fire continues to rage, firefighting operations are underway.

More details awaited. (ANI)