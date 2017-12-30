Massive fire breaks out at Surat godown

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in Surat's Rander area on Saturday.
Over 12 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames.
No causality or loss of property has been reported.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
|Source :
[India], Dec 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in Surat's Rander area on Saturday.
Over 12 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames.
No causality or loss of property has been reported.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)