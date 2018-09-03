Massive fire guts Brazil's 200-year-old museum

I will not say anything else, but this is proof of how Brazil is incredibly unprepared for absolutely any situation. The museum had 0 mechanisms to help contain the fire. And now the building is literally falling apart. Pathetic.

Brazil’s oldest museum is no more because of a raging fire. Its yearly maintenance costs were at about $120,000, but federal government hasn’t sent that amount in years. Br has one of the biggest economies in the world, but clearly cares very little about its history v @MSavarese — Raphael Tsavkko Garcia (@Tsavkko_intl) September 3, 2018

Brazil national museum is on fire, hundreds of years of history going up in flames. This makes me sad — Bika (@kingofkgn) September 3, 2018

Brazil's President Michel Temer tweeted that it was a "sad day for all Brazilians", adding: "The value of our history cannot be measured by the damage to the building."

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured in Sunday's fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The museum, which once served as the residence for the Portuguese royal family, celebrated its 200-year anniversary earlier in 2018.

Images broadcast on Brazilian television showed how the fire, which is believed to have started after the facility had closed for the day, had spread throughout the building, the BBC said.

People reported on social media that the museum was completely consumed by the blaze. It housed mummies, meteorites, insects, and fossils amongst other things. "So sad to see history in flames".

In an interview with Brazil's TV Globo, the museum's director said it was a "cultural tragedy".

The museum houses thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries including Egyptian artefacts, according to its website.

Its natural history collection includes important dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old human skeleton of a woman -- the oldest ever found in the Americas.

Employees had reportedly previously expressed concern about funding cuts and the dilapidated state of the building.