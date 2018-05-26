Massive forest fire breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

& Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Friday.

Locals said that the situation was out of control as the fire was spreading rapidly, adding that even the officials were finding it difficult to contain the fire.

"Officials are working to control the fire, but it is difficult to do so as no fire tenders can reach here," locals said.

This comes merely two days after Indian Air Force helicopters doused a forest fire that broke out in Trikuta Hills of Katra district, using under-slung Bambi buckets.

According to forest department officials, the soaring temperature and the lack of rainfall are the main reason behind the rise in the incidents of forest fire. (ANI)