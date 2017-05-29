Massive search operation on in Pathankot after discovery of 'suspicious' bag

Pathankot: A high alert has been sounded in Punjab's Pathankot district after a suspicious bag was spotted on Monday morning.

Army, SWAT commandos have launch search operation after the bag was found hidden and stuffed in a gunny sack.

Three Army uniforms have been recovered from the bag with 'Jammu' on written on it.

Investigation are on and more details awaited.

Earlier in May, security alert was sounded in Pathankot after two suspicious bags were found lying unattended just a few yards away from the military base. The police had recovered mobile tower batteries from the bags.

In January last year, seven jawans were killed and over 37 people were injured in a terror attack on Pathankot air base.