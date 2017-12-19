Mathura Christians finally get bail

Mathura: Additional Sessions Judge Amal Pal Singh on Tuesday granted bail to the seven Christians held in judicial custody on charges of attempting religious conversion.

Local Christians greeted the news with joy ahead of Christmas.

Praising the bail order, pastor Abraham wished everyone a "blessed Christmas" and asked people to make room in their hearts for others.

The seven were taken into custody from village Eroli in Mathura district while they were praying for the good health of an ailing family member.

Some family members accused Hindutva activists of barging into the house and assaulting men and women gathered for prayers. The police remanded the seven to judicial custody, triggering widespread criticism. On Saturday, when the bail application came up for hearing, some lawyers protested and raised objections, forcing the court to adjourn the hearing to Tuesday. On Tuesday, some lawyers again tried to stall the proceedings, according to the lawyers defending the accused. Pramod Singh, President of the Christian Legal Association, said he was surprised at the way some members of the local bar tried to oppose the bail without any locus. He said the rule of law finally prevailed and the judge rejected the false accusations by a section seeking to restrict the fundamental rights of individuals to express their beliefs and free will. Michael Williams, President of the United Christian Forum, said police had been urged to provide security to all the seven.