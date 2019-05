[India], May 22 (ANI): A man was allegedly tied to a pillar and his head tonsured in Mathura's Ading village on Wednesday.

"The villagers allege that the man had taken a loan which he has not paid back. We reached there and took the man into custody," said police.

An FIR will be registered and strict action will be taken against those who committed this act, said police. (ANI)