Mathura priest thrashed for sexually exploiting girls

Mathura: A priest in Mathura's Vrindavan on Wednesday was thrashed by the locals for allegedly sexually molesting two girls continuously for many days.





In a video, the locals can be seen beating the priest with sticks, while a man tugs his hair.





The girls, who hail from Maharashtra, have alleged that they came with the priest to Vrindavan to learn the Bhagavad Gita, but he later started molesting them.





"From past three months, the girls were staying here. The girls said the priest held them captive and didn't allow them to go anywhere. They were allowed only to speak to their parents and that too, when he was around. The priest even recorded some videos of one of the girls and used to blackmail them," said Pratibha Sharma, a social activist.



The matter came to light when one day the girls somehow managed to contact their family and locals about the ordeal, following which the locals thrashed him before handing over to the police.

"A complaint was filed in the morning and we took action as per that. The accused has been arrested and we will take action as per the law," said the police.