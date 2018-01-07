Mathura railway police hands over terror suspect to ATS

[India], January 7 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Mathura on Sunday detained a suspicious person who was travelling in Shatabdi Express and handed him over to the anti-terrorism squad.

The person was taken into custody after the train ticket examiner, who was present in the coach, observed him doing some suspicious activities.

After interrogating the suspect for eight hours, the police found out that he was a resident of Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir and was carrying many Aadhaar cards and several documents.

However, even after a detailed interrogation, the police couldn't get much out of him. The intelligence sources said that the person's activity was suspicious and he was possibly associated with some terrorist organisation. The investigation into the matter is underway.(ANI)