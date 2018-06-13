Mathura to get city-wide integrated sewerage treatment infrastructure

[India] June 13 (ANI): The Centre's 'Namami Gange' initiative got a boost after Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan signed a concession agreement for developing India's first city-wide integrated sewerage infrastructure for Mathura.

"Under @cleanganganmcg project, Sewage Treatment Plants have been set up in Mathura. This is the first project under the concept of #OneCity #OneOperator & promotes the re-use of treated water for effective abatement of pollution and conservation & rejuvenation of the Holy Ganga," Pradhan tweeted.

The project, which is being done through Hybrid Annuity Based Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, will be the first under the One City-One operator concept.

Pradhan also said that the planning for this project has reached its final stages, and the work will commence shortly.

Addressing the gathering at the event earlier in the day, Pradhan thanked the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for their participation in the project.

In this regard, he also took to Twitter and said, "The Mathura STP will supply 20 million litre treated water per day to Mathura Refinery of @IndianOilcl for non-potable purpose. The project will also address rehabilitation & operation of the three existing STPs & associated infrastructure."

Methane gas generated from the sewage treatment plant will be spread to several households in the form of cooking gas.

"This will be the first by-product formed by the STPs," Pradhan added.

He also stressed on the importance of focusing one's attention to the new form of economy that will come into being in lieu of these activities.

"A Multi-Sector skill center will be set up in Varanasi to help improve the work force for fast-paced development in Ganga centric states," he said.

Along the sidelines of the aforementioned event, Pradhan, along with the Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Nitin Gadkari, launched a joint campaign to save River Ganga.

On a related note, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is an initiative by the government of India where 97 sewerage infrastructure projects have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 14,127 crore to control pollution in the 2,525-km long river.

Including Mathura, 11 such sewage treatment plants are proposed to be completed under the hybrid annuity model.

89 sewage treatment projects across 56 towns along River Ganga have been taken up for increasing the treatment capacity by 1,525 MLD. (ANI)