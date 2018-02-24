Mathura towns to be promoted as 'pilgrimage destination': Adityanath

[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Mathura's Barsana, Vrindavan and Gokul towns will be promoted as 'pilgrimage destination' soon.

"In this budget, we have given Rs. 100 crore for the development of this area. Mathura's Barsana, Vrindavan and Gokul towns will be promoted as pilgrimage destination," Adityanath told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Adityanth visited Mathura to celebrate the festival of Holi and also visited sanctum of Shri Krishna Janam Sthan Temple along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, before visiting Keshav Deo Temple.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the security arrangements and asked officials to increase the security and facilities at the temple. Adityanath also inaugurated the 'Falgunotsav' in 'Atulya Gram Lohvan' in Mathura today. He played the drums and said that the Holi celebrations of Braj will now get international exposure. (ANI)