Mattur, a Sanskrit speaking village in Karnataka

[India] May 4(ANI): Tucked away in Karnataka's Shimoga district, Mattur holds the unique distinction of being the only village in the country to still converse in Sanskrit.

Sanskar Bharati, a school in the village that imparts the knowledge of Sanskrit to the 5000 odd people, attempts to preserve this ancient language in the modern times.

"Here the children start studying the Vedas at the age of 10 and each student of this village speaks Sanskrit fluently. Sanskrit phrases such as Kaatham Asthi (How are you?), Aaham Gachami (I am going) and Shubham Bhavatu (May all good happen to me) are heard quite often," said Subraha, a local resident.

Although the villagers converse in the local dialect, most of them can speak Sanskrit fluently. "Not everyone speaks Sanskrit all the time. But it is easier for people from around the country to learn Sanskrit. This is because most of the languages in India are derived from Sanskrit itself," said Shashank, a resident of the village who also happens to be an IT professional. On a related note, in order to preserve this ancient language, the central government last year added Sanskrit as a choice of the third language apart from German in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). (ANI)