Mau: Police disperses crowd gathered outside strong room

[India], May 21 (ANI): Police personnel in Mau dispersed a small gathering outside a strong room, where EVMs were kept inside.

The incident took place on Monday night. The police chased away the gathering with batons.

BSP's Mau district president, Rajeev Kumar, alleged that suspicious movement of EVMs was reported in Chandauli district.

"We got information from social media that there was a suspicious movement of EVMs in Chandauli district. Polling here happened on May 19. BJP wants to win every seat by manipulating EVMs," he claimed.

"We got information that in Mau, some people and administration are trying to tamper with EVMs and change the results," Kumar alleged. He said that the people are in favour of SP-BSP alliance. Meanwhile, Mau SP, Surendra Bahadur said, "Some people had gathered outside the EVM strong room believing social media rumours. They were dispersed using light force. The law and order of the area is intact." Mau district, which falls under Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency, went to polls on May 19. The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll commission. "Polled EVMs are safe in sealed strong rooms under security, CCTV coverage and surveillance of candidates. There is no possibility of changing EVMs. Don't panic and keep faith", the official handle of CEO, Uttar Pradesh tweeted. The clarification by the polling officer comes after various rumours surfaced on social media regarding EVMs leading to tensions in some parts of the region. In Bihar, RJD alleged suspicious movement of EVMs in Maharajganj and Saran parliamentary constituencies. The party's allegations were later refuted by the administration stating that it was for the purpose of training. After exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led NDA, many opposition parties have also discredited the polling process and alleged irregularities in EVM machines. Opposition parties are also visiting the Election Commission to meet officials over this issue, later today. (ANI)