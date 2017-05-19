Maulvi Qadri offers 20 lakh for putting Jadhav's shoes around Sharif's neck

[India], May 19 (ANI): Chairman of All India Minority United Council Syed Atif Ali Qadri on Friday said he would reward Rs. 20 lakh to the person who puts "Kulbhushan Jadhav's shoes around Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's neck and parades him across India."

He said the decision was taken after carefully considering Sharif's unsuccessful policies on containing terrorism in Pakistan and giving shelter to "un-Islamic" terrorist organisation ISIS.

"Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been unsuccessful in dealing with this un-Islamic terror, so I announce that if anybody puts garland of Kulbhusan Jadhav's shoes around his neck and parades him across India, I will reward him Rs. 20 lakh," Qadri told ANI.

Qadri said that it was the only way to deal with Pakistan, which nurtures and shelters terrorist forces. "Terrorism is not relegated to any religion first thing. Second, if it is related, then the Pakistan Government will have to show where it is written in the Quran, where it is written in Hadeez. They have to prove that because rituals like Namaz, Roza etc. all are related to the Quran, but terrorism is not written in the Quran. So, therefore I condemn it," he added. Maulvi Qadri is the same person who had issued a fatwa against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam for his comments about the morning Azaan. He offered Rs. 10 lakh to the one who would tonsure Nigam's head. (ANI)