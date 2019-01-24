Mauritian PM Jugnauth, emigrants take a tour of Kumbh Mela

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): After the conclusion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Wednesday in Varanasi, the emigrants took a trip to the ongoing largest human congregation 'Kumbh Mela' in Prayagraj.

Among the emigrants was the Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who visited the ‘Akhayvat’ on the banks of the Sangam.

Minister of State External Affairs Minister General VK Singh on Thursday turned a tourist guide for the emigrants and held the mike while guiding and briefing them about the importance of 'Kumbh'.

PBD Convention tweeted, “It's over to @PrayagrajKumbh! After the successful conclusion of #PBD2019, the Pravasis travel to take dip in the Ganges at the #KumbhMela, which has been inscribed on the list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' by @UNESCO in 2017”. (ANI)