Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to visit India starting today

[India], May 26 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will pay a two-day visit to India from Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Mauritius Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This would be Jugnauth's first abroad visit after taking over as the Prime Minister from his father, Anerood Jugnauth in January.

Shortly after landing, the Mauritius Prime Minister would visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Among his officials engagement, Jugnauth would call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari. Besides this, the Mauritius Prime Minister will also hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, which would also be attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, among other leaders. Prime Minister Jugnauth will also address a business event in New Delhi, jointly organised by Charmers and Commerce of Industry (CII), FICCI and ASSOCHAM. (ANI)