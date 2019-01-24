Mauritius PM visits Sangam

[India] Jan 24 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth was among the Pravasi Bhartiya delegation which on Thursday visited the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj that is hosting the mega Kumbh Mela.

Minister of State of External Affairs V K Singh along with other union and state ministers received the Mauritius Prime Minister at Bamrauli Airport.

Jugnauth addressing the media, thanked the Indian Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him. "The excellent arrangement has been made to welcome me and my wife. It is a unique experience for us," he said

"I wish my visit will further consolidate the already strong bond that exists between India and Mauritius," he added. Besides visiting the Sangam, Jugnauth will also visit the Saraswati Kup, Hanuman Temple, Akshaya Vat. Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bhauguna Joshi said, "Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) provides people living outside India an opportunity to come and feel the essence of India. Their visit gives us happiness." Joshi lauded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating such a "grand" platform for the diaspora. Welcoming the delegation, V.K Singh said the motive for creating such a platform was to make India more inclusive. "We have lined up various other programmes for the NRI visitors. We will take them to Saraswati Kund next," he said. Singh even played the part of a tourist guide, using a microphone to brief for visiting delegation about the importance of the Kumbh. "We welcome you at Kumbh Mela from my heart. I wanted you to see how the government and local administration is managing the crores of devotees who arrive here in Prayagraj from across the world for a holy dip at the Sangam and Ganga." The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention that concluded on January 23 saw a record number of registrations with visitors planning to visit the ongoing Kumbh Mela and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26 at Rajpath in New Delhi. (ANI)