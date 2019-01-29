Mausam joining TMC not a setback for Congress: Pradeep Bhattacharya

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Bhattacharya has said that the switchover of Mausam Nooron to Trinamool Congress is not a setback for the party, as it does not depend on specific leaders but on party workers - who have not left the party.

"People might feel this is a setback for Congress, but people like us, who understand the party, know that it does not depend on just the leaders, but on workers. Congress workers have not switched. Congress workers are here and until then there is no setback for the party. We don't know the reason for Mausam going to the TMC. We had asked her if she had something to say, she never said anything. I hope she reconsiders her decision," he told ANI.

Congress Lok Sabha member Mausam Nooron joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, contending she had taken the step to strengthen forces that can defeat the BJP. Noor, the niece of legendary Congress leader A. B. A. Ghani Khan Choudhury, joined TMC in presence of Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna. The development came just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The 39-year-old is a second time member of Lok Sabha. (ANI)