Max Hospital found guilty of not following prescribed medical norms

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): The primary inquiry report into the Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital incident submitted to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday found the hospital guilty of not having followed prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants.

A three-member panel of doctors submitted the preliminary report after scrutinising the hospital records and meeting the relevant staff.

The Delhi Police earlier on Monday said a notice was issued to the hospital under sections 91 and 160 of the CrPC in connection with the newborn declared dead case.

"We have sent a notice to Max under sections 91 and 160 of the CrPC. We are collecting all records regarding the admission of the woman and the treatment of newborn babies. We are looking at CCTV footages as well," Aslam Khan, DCP North West, told the media. Also, the hospital terminated the services of two of its doctors, who were involved in wrongly declaring a newborn dead last week. The Shalimar Bagh branch of the hospital was accused of medical negligence after an infant was found alive after being declared 'dead' along with his still-born twin by the hospital. Following this, the Delhi Police sent a notice to the administration of the Max Hospital, seeking detailed information in connection with the case and asked the authorities to be present for an interrogation.(ANI)