Max Hospital in Delhi resumes operations, suspension of licence stayed

New Delhi: Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, whose licence was cancelled by the Delhi government, resumed its operations from Wednesday after it got relief from the Court of Financial Commissioner.

A release issued by the Hospital authorities said operations were being resumed following a stay order issued by the appropriate Appellate authority to whom an appeal was made.

The release further said: “We are fully focussed on providing quality care to all our patients and honouring our commitment of ensuring free treatment to the economically weaker sections of the society.”

The Delhi Government had cancelled the hospital's license earlier this month after the hospital declared one of the twins born here dead. The child survived for a week and subsequently died due to medical complications. The Delhi government is yet to come out with a statement. When contacted, the health department said it was not aware of any such order and their legal team is pursuing the matter. #BREAKING - Delhi's Max Hospital gets stay on Delhi govt ban, resumes operations. pic.twitter.com/YyQBhq1KJR — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2017 The Max Hospital case pertains to one of the premature twins, wrongly declared dead on 30 November at the hospital where he was born, and who died during treatment at a nursing home in Pitampura a week later. Both the babies were declared stillborn by the hospital and handed over to the family allegedly in a polythene bag. But to their utter horror, they found that the boy was still alive, while they were on way to do their final rites.