Max hospital row: Family cries foul over hospital's irresponsible behaviour

[India], December 1 (ANI): Accusing Delhi's Max Hospital of deliberately trying to get rid of his children's responsibility, the father of the twins, Ashish, said the babies were declared dead after he told the authorities that he could not afford to pay Rs 1 lakh per day for their treatment.

"The hospital had told us that the babies will be kept in its nursery for three months which would initially cost up to Rs 1 lakh per day and would eventually reduce to Rs 50,000 per day. After we told them that it is too expensive for us to afford, the babies were declared dead the very next day. They did this so that they wouldn't have to keep the babies in their hospital and wanted to get rid of their responsibilities," said Ashish.

He also blamed the hospital for putting his child in a critical condition by not providing adequate treatment at the right time and added that he wants the culprits to be caught and be given harsh punishment. The Max Hospital had declared the baby dead along with his still-born twin, however, he was found alive when he was being taken for cremation. A complaint has been lodged against the hospital.(ANI)