[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday directed MAXX Mobilink, a top mobile company to be present after Indian cricketer MS Dhoni filed a contempt petition.

In his petition, Dhoni alleged that the firm was using his name by projecting him as brand ambassador despite the termination of his agreement with the company.

With the company, Dhoni had an endorsement agreement which expired in December 2012.(ANI)