Mayawati asks BJP to 'introspect their failures'

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event ' Ek Saal Nayi Misal' on Monday while advising the Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) to introspect their performance in the recently concluded by-polls.

Mayawati told ANI, "People are expressing their anger towards BJP government from time to time. In the upcoming General Elections BJP will be in a bad condition".

She further targeted the 'Ek Saal Nayi Misal' event organised to commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government while saying "Instead of celebrating one year of Uttar Pradesh government they should seriously do self introspection of their failures. This is my advice to them".

The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Monday completed one year in the state, following the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election last year. Mayawati further highlighted the defeat of the BJP in the by-polls at Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats where two BJP MLA's Kaushalendra Singh Patel and Upendra Dutt Shukla respectively were defeated by the Samajwadi Party candidates. "The duration of one year of Yogi government has left a bad mark on the state. That is why they were given a befitting reply in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections", she added. The BSP had extended its support to the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh by elections. (ANI)