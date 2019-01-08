BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday welcomed the reservation announvced by the Centre for economically weaker sections of upper caste. However, she called the move a 'political stunt.'

"The decision taken by the Central government is good but the intention behind the decision seems to be not good. It looks more of a political stunt as it has come just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It would have been better had the government taken the decision earlier," Mayawati, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.

The BSP supremo was referring to the announcement made on Tuesday by the Narendra Modi-led government of giving 10 per cent reservation to upper caste poor in jobs and education. The former UP CM stressed that the reservation should also be extended to the poor, who belong to the various minority religious groups. "Reservation to the poor, tribals, Dalits should not be confined to education sector or jobs but also other sectors in which till now it has not been introduced," she added. Mayawati also demanded that the Centre should chalk out a new reservation policy for the backwards and poor after taking a note of their increasing population. "I also demand that the resrevation for SC, ST and OBC should be increased to 50%, considering their increasing population," stressed Mayawati.

