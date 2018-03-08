Mayawati condemns vandalisation of BR Ambedkar statue

[India], Mar. 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of statues of political and ideological figures across the country including Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's statue

Speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "Our party condemns such kind of incidents, we demand from the Centre and all the state governments that in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh, special arrangements should be made especially for the safety of iconic Dalit statues."

Attacking the Centre, the BSF supremo said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rhetoric won't work here, such elements should be dealt with provisions of treason. If the government shows strictness now then in the future no one will have the courage to engage in such incidents."

BR Ambedkar statue was vandalised in Meerut's Mawana late on Tuesday night and yesterday unidentified miscreants' poured paint on the bust of the Dalit icon in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai. The vandalisation spree started after the statute of communist icon Vladimir Lenin was pulled down in Tripura - which has voted the BJP to power after 25 years of Left rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took note of the rampant incidents of vandalism of statues in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and expressed strong condemnation and warn of "stern action". The home ministry has also ordered all states to check such incidents and has cautioned that senior government and police officers will be held responsible for vandalized statues.(ANI)