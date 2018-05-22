Mayawati converts official bungalow into Kanshi Ram Memorial

[India], May 21 (ANI): In the wake of the Supreme Court order directing former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to vacate their bungalows, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati converted her official residence into a memorial for the late party supremo Kanshi Ram.

At present, Mayawati is residing at 13, Mall Avenue, which is closer to her party office at 12, Mall Avenue in Lucknow.

After the top court's order, renovations have started in full swing in Mayawati's personal residence at 9, Mall Avenue, where she is expected to move to soon.

Mayawati's new residence used to be the residence of the former speaker of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, Kesharinath Tripathi. Following the Supreme Court's order, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued notices to six former state chief ministers to vacate their official bungalows, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The notices were sent by the Estate Department asking the former chief ministers to vacate the bungalows in 15 days. Notices were also issued to Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav and Kalyan Singh. In May 2016, the Supreme Court quashed the law passed by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led state government, granting permanent residential accommodation to former chief ministers of the state. The apex court, in its order, said former chief ministers of the state were not entitled to government bungalows. While striking down the law, the Supreme Court said Section 4(3) of Uttar Pradesh ministers (salaries, allowances, and miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2016 was unconstitutional, which was subsequently challenged by the NGO, Lok Prahari, in the top court. (ANI)