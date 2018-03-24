Mayawati frustrated over RS poll defeat: BJP

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Hitting back at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Saturday said that she is frustrated over the Rajya Sabha defeat, hence, leveling baseless allegations on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, reacting to the results of Rajya Sabha polls, Mayawati aimed a jibe at the BJP, claiming their "malpractices" will not weaken the newly formed BSP-SP alliance.

"Mayawati ji did not receive the return gift, which she had expected from Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. She is disappointed and frustrated that she could not win the Rajya Sabha seat, Singh said.

He further said that the BSP chief was putting baseless allegations and becoming a laughing stock. Further targeting Mayawati, the BJP leader accused her of adopting double standards over Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar voting matter. "When her MLA voted for our Rajya Sabha candidate, then she says money is being used in elections, but when Om Prakash Rajbhar voted for them, she calls it a vote of conscience, Singh said, adding the Rajya Sabha elections were done in a transparent manner. In the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP bagged a total of nine out of 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BSP-backed SP won a solitary seat. (ANI)