Mayawati holds BJP responsible for Dalit-Rajput violence

Saharanpur: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Tuesday exhorted all sections of the society to live in harmonious environment and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to disturb the harmony among various sections of the society.

Addressing a rally at Shabbirpur village, the BSP chief held the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh Government for creating rift between the Dalits and the Rajputs and claimed her party ruled Uttar Pradesh four times but "didn't let a single episode of communal violence to occur and maintained communal harmony."

"The clashes in this area happened because of the local administration. The Dalits wanted to organise a function at the Ravidas Temple on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, but the local administration didn't permit saying no prior permission was taken. Therefore, the Dalits objected to the Thakurs' Maharana Pratap procession that also didn't have permission," said Mayawati.

It would have been better if both the communities would have been given permission for their respective functions, Mayawati said.

She then accused the Yogi Adityanath Government for creating division between the Dalits and the Rajputs "who always lived peacefully". She expressed doubt that the situation was led to volatile situation by the local administration on the instructions of the Yogi Government.

"The ultimate fault is of the government as the officers only follow the orders of the head of the state (Chief Minister)," said Mayawati, adding that "now the bureaucracy should work towards restoring peace in the area."

One person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages on May 5. Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence.

Mayawati said the state government has till now not provided relief and compensation to the victims of the violence.

She announced that the BSP would provide assistance of Rs. 50,000 to those whose houses have been burnt and Rs. 25,000 to those who have been injured in the violence.

The BSP leader said that it was only a propaganda that the 'BSP is the party only for Dalits'.

"This is not right as it is the party of all communities. We want to create an equal society in the country. The party follows the path shown by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The BSP maintained the brotherhood and didn't let a single communal riot to take place during its rule," said Mayawati.