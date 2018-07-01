Mayawati questions PM Modi's silence on black money

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the black money issue.

Addressing the media, Mayawati said, "People of the nation want to know why the government, especially the Prime Minister, silent on black money is. Is it because most of those people who deposit money abroad are those close to the BJP, due to whom it has emerged as the wealthiest party of India in such short span of time?"

The BSP chief further questioned, "Businessmen take the help of Indian banks to flourish their business and then flee after conning them to deposit their money outside. People in the country are wondering why is Narendra Modi government so helpless when it comes to stopping them?"

Mayawati stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept the development issues aside and come back to its original agenda of hatred, communal disharmony and divisive politics. The BSP chief also held this as the reason behind pulling out of alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. "People are recalling promises made by Prime Minister, especially the one to bring back black money. That's why the BJP has dropped development issue and come back to its original agenda of hatred, communal disharmony and divisive politics, that's why they pulled out of alliance in J-K," she said. Prime Minister Modi-led government in Centre is facing flak over a report claiming that Swiss banks reported 50 percent rise in Indian deposits in 2017 after declining for three successive years.

