Mayawati slams UP government over Apple executive's killing

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari by a policeman.

In a statement, the four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the incident showed the lawlessness in the state.

Extending her sympathies to Tiwari's family, she said that instead of the widow seeking justice, the state government should have swung into action.

She said she had told Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Mishra to meet the Tiwari family and also offer his legal expertise if they do not get justice from the state government.

The Dalit leader also claimed that there were increasing cases of harassment and crimes against the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh ever since the BJP government took power last year.

