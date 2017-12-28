Mayawati zeroes in on Cong over 'Constitution in danger' remark

[India], Dec. 28 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday trained her guns on the Congress party for asserting that the Constitution is in danger under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as according to her, they themselves are equally responsible.

"The Indian Constitution by Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar is in danger today under the BJP. But this is also a hard fact that even the Congress party has failed in implementing the Constitution in its right spirit", read a statement issued by the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati further said no matter how much the BJP might deny, but it is known to everybody that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always been against the Constitution. Mayawati alleged that the RSS has left no stone unturned to implement their casteist and fundamentalist ideology in the nation. She even questioned the Congress party's moral right to fight against the BJP's "anti-constitutional" thinking when the former was also one of them who did not do anything to protect it. Earlier in the day, leaders and cadets of the Congress Party staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament, demanding protection of the Indian Constitution. The protest comes in the wake of Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's recent remark of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) intention to change the Constitution. Among those protesting was Congress President Rahul Gandhi, leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others. (ANI)