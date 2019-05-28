MB Patil clarifies Congress MLA's 'neglection of Lingayats' remark

[India], May 27 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Monday clarified his party MLA BC Patil's comment about Congress "neglecting" Lingayats in the Lok Sabha polls and said that elections are won with the support of all communities of the society.

"We need all the communities to win the elections. We cannot win the polls by favouring one community. This is what BC Patil has said and this is his personal statement," the Home Minister said.

After Congress' dismal performance in Karnataka, BC Patil -- Congress MLA from Hirekerur, had said that party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls was a result of "neglection" of the Lingayat community.

"Congress has neglected the Lingayat community which is the largest community in Hyderabad, Karnataka and north Karnataka. In north Karnataka, all the seats were lost by the Congress. North Karnataka was neglected. I think this might be the reason for downfall in results in Lok Sabha election in Karnataka," the actor-turned-politician had told a regional television channel. Patil sought to downplay speculations that the state government could fall after the JD(S)-Congress alliance's poor showing in the state. "Lok Sabha elections do not have anything to do with the state coalition government. We have our own position in the state," he said. (ANI)