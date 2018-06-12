MBBS admissions blocked: Bihar colleges move SC through state government

[India], June 12 (ANI): Three government medical colleges of Bihar, through the state government, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the MCI (Medical Council of India) order of prohibiting this year's admission of students in these colleges.

The Apex court vacation bench, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta issued notice to the MCI.

The Top Court issued notice to the MCI after hearing the petition of Bihar government.

The MCI had put restrictions on admissions on these three government medical colleges, as they failed to fulfil the minimum requirement of admission of students.

The Top Court today said, it would hear the matter on June 14, Thursday. The Bihar government had challenged the MCI order before the Supreme Court. These three government medical colleges of Bihar are from Betiya, Pawapuri and Gaya. (ANI)