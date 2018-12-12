MC to demolish infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home building

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): The infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home building will be demolished, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Dubey on Wednesday.

The demolition of the shelter home building, in which as many as 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time, will start on Thursday, added the commissioner.

"A 5-member committee has been formed for the demolition. The committee will begin the procedure for demolishing the building from Thursday. No space has been left around the building and there is a dense population around it," he said, adding the demolition would be carried out manually.

"The building cannot be demolished by using JCB or other big machines. It will have to be done manually. It will take time. We will begin the demolition on Thursday," he added, saying that all preparations have been made to start the exercise. Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Supreme Court to have prepared as many as 21 charge sheets against the accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. "We are in the process of filing 21 charge sheets for every girl who was subjected to abuse and rape," the Central investigating agency informed the apex court. On December 7, the CBI had examined the shelter home based in Muzaffarpur and collected all evidence from the premises. Brajesh Thakur, currently in the jail, is allegedly the mastermind of the shelter home rape case. The exploitation of inmates was uncovered by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), after 11 employees including Thakur were arrested earlier this year. (ANI)