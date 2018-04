[India], Apr 3 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Tuesday discharged Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with a 2015 election violation case.

An FIR was registered against Kailash Gahlot on charges of violation of the moral code of conduct during Delhi Assembly in 2015.

He was accused of hosting a feast for 150 people during the polls.

Gahlot is the MLA from Delhi's Najafgarh area. (ANI)