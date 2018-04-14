MEA deplores chemical strikes in Syria

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): Responding to the recent suspected chemical strikes in Syria, which claimed over 70 lives, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, on Saturday, condemned the use of chemical weapons, saying India was closely following the situation.

"We have taken note of the recent strikes in Syria. India is closely following the situation. The alleged use of chemical weapons, if true, is deplorable. We call for an impartial and objective investigation by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to establish the facts. In the meantime, we urge all Parties to show restraint and to avoid any further escalation in the situation. The matter should be resolved through dialogue, negotiations, and on the basis of the principles of the United Nations' Charter and in accordance with the international law. We hope that the long drawn suffering of the people of Syria would come to an end soon," a statement read.

On April 7, an unconfirmed chemical strike was carried out in Syria's Douma, a rebel-controlled town in Eastern Ghouta, claiming the lives of over 70 civilians, including children. The White Helmets, a voluntary aide group, pinned the blame for the assault, which claimed more than 70 civilian lives, on the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime. However, the regime has rejected the claim, calling it a "fabrication" by Jaish al-Islam, the Islamist group controlling the area. Russia, which has backed Assad throughout the seven-year-long civil war, rejected the claim too. United States President Donald Trump was left infuriated by the attacks, who had pledged serious action against the parties responsible. On April 14, airstrikes were launched by a coalition including the US, UK and France, on targets in Syria's capital Damascus. (ANI)