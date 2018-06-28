MEA examining Lucknow passport row

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that the MEA is examining the police verification report in connection with the Lucknow interfaith couple passport row.

Addressing media here, Kumar said, "We are examining the police verification report regarding Tanvi Seth's passport. Passport officers are empowered to take appropriate action."

The inter-faith couple, Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui were allegedly harassed by an officer at a Lucknow passport office, as the former was married to a Muslim and did not change her name.

Seth said the officer questioned her marital status and spoke to her rudely while, her husband stated that he was told to change his religion and take "pheras." The couple also wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Following this, the regional passport office in Lucknow transferred the concerned officer and also issued passports to the couple. (ANI)