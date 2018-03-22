MEA launches initiative to simplify foreign policy via media outreach

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): As part of its enhanced public diplomacy outreach and commitment to take the objectives of India's foreign policy to the people at the grass-root level, the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday launched an initiative titled 'Videsh Aaya Pradesh ke Dwaar' in Hyderabad.

The initiative involves MEA's engagement with the regional media based in different cities across India who have carved their own space and have a unique and wide readership profile.

Through the direct interaction with the local media, the Ministry desires to communicate India's foreign policy priorities in simple terms, highlight the benefits accruing to the common people through its diplomatic efforts and bring the domain of foreign policy closer to the people. It is also intended to create a pool of media professionals interested in foreign policy and guide them in connecting with the MEA. The initiative was launched in Hyderabad, a key center for Telugu and Urdu media, by Raveesh Kumar, Official Spokesperson and Joint Secretary (External Publicity) of the Ministry of External Affairs. To bring a topic of interest to the local media, Nagendra Prasad, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in MEA and a native Telugu speaker, gave a brief presentation about India's relations with the Gulf. A general presentation about the functioning of the MEA was also made. The event was attended by around 40 Editors and representatives from the main media organisations based in Hyderabad. (ANI)