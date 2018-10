[India], Oct 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj will launch 'India for Humanity' initiative in Delhi on October 9 to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This initiative is being launched in collaboration with the charitable organization "Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti" (BMVSS) to honour Mahatma Gandhi's service to humanity.

The launch ceremony will take place at 11 am in C B Muthamma Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan, Ministry of External Affairs.(ANI)