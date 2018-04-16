Mecca Masjid blast: NIA to take action after examining court's verdict

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it will examine the special court's verdict in Mecca Masjid blast case and will further decide its course of action.

Earlier in the day, a special NIA court at Nampally acquitted all accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the accused said that the prosecution was not able to prove the charges framed against the accused following which they were set free.

"The court found all the accused not guilty of the charges framed against them. The prosecution has not proved the case, so all the accused were acquitted," the lawyer said while talking to media after the verdict.

The blast which took place on May 18, 2007, at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad during Friday prayers had killed eight people and left 58 injured. It was allegedly carried out by a group of right-wing terrorists. (ANI)