Mecca Masjid blast: Victim's family demands justice

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): Following the exoneration of the five accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, family of one of the deceased has demanded justice.

Rehana Begum, the younger sister of deceased Saleem, told ANI that her brother had died in the police firing that ensued after the blast took place.

"This all happened due to some those who planned and executed the blast. Now court has acquitted all of them, then who are the real accused persons who done this? We have lost a person in our family who took care of us. The accused should be arrested. We demand justice," she said.

Earlier in the day, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Nampally acquitted five accused in the over a decade-long case, citing lack of evidence provided by the NIA against them. Out of a total of 10 accused named in the case, only five faced trial, as one died while others are still absconding. The blast, which took place on May 18, 2007 at the Hyderabad mosque during Friday prayers, had killed eight people and left 58 injured. It was allegedly carried out by a group of right-wing terrorists. (ANI)