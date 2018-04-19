Mecca Masjid verdict: Owaisi urges Telangana governor to request Centre for retrial

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Thursday that he has requested Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to ask the central government to either go for retrial or at least appeal against the judgment in Mecca blast case in the higher courts of law.

Talking to media, Owaisi said, "We requested governor not to only convey our sense of anger and despair but also ask the government of India to either go for retrial or at least appeal against this judgment in the higher courts of law so that justice could be delivered."

Owaisi met Narasimhan today over the Mecca Masjid blast case verdict pronounced earlier this week. On April 16, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Nampally acquitted five accused, all of whom had links with Hindu groups, in the over a decade-long case, citing lack of evidence against them. Out of a total 10 accused named in the case, only five faced trial, as one died while others are still absconding. The blast, which took place during Friday prayers at the Hyderabad mosque on May 18, 2007, killed eight people and left 58 injured. (ANI)