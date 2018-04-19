Mecca verdict: Owaisi terms NIA blind, deaf

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the National Investigative Agency (NIA) over the acquittal of five accused in Mecca blast case.

Addressing a rally here, Owaisi said that the investigative agency has turned deaf and blind and assured to provide help to the family of the victims against the verdict.

"If the family of any victim wants to appeal against the verdict, then I am ready to provide them legal help. People call NIA a caged parrot, but I will say that it is blind and deaf also," Owaisi said.

On Monday, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Nampally acquitted five accused in the over a decade-long case, citing lack of evidence against them. Out of a total of 10 accused named in the case, only five faced trial, as one died while others are still absconding. The blast, which took place on May 18, 2007 at the Hyderabad mosque during Friday prayers, had killed eight people and left 58 injured. It was allegedly carried out by a group of right-wing terrorists. (ANI)