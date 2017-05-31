Mechanic's son tops Jharkhand Board exam

[India] May 31 (ANI): Amid the dip in the pass percentage of class 10 board examination in Jharkhand, Gunjan Pal, a motor mechanic's son has topped the state's matric exam by securing 95.8 percent marks.

He got 479 marks out of 500. He scored a full hundred in Mathematics, a whopping 98 in Science, 94 in both English and Information Technology IT, 93 in Social Science and 87 in Hindi. He has earned an A+ in all the subjects. He wants to be an engineer.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, on Tuesday declared Class 10th Result (Matric). The overall pass percentage for Class 10th Matric exam (2017) is 57.91 percent which is the worst result in the past twelve years. There has been a 10 percent decline in the overall pass percentage of the state.

Pal hails from an underprivileged and a poor background. His family is put up at a rented accommodation in Grant State colony of Dumka. Pradeep Kumar Pal is a mechanic and owns a small shop in the district's Dudhani road. Apart from Gunjan Pal's own humble background, his residential area is also backward, tribal and naxal-hit. Pal gives credit to his parents, school teachers and tuition teacher. His mother Dipti Pal is pretty delighted at her son's triumph. Pradeep Pal thought of a decent result but never expected his son to top and now is hopeful that the government would help his son pursue higher studies. The school authorities are equally happy. Principal Ajay Gupta and Regional Deputy Director of Education (RDDE) Ashok Sharma congratulated Pal on his success and have ensured that his education will be carried ahead. They are also planning to shower accolade on him both at district and state levels. Pal's diligence and determination has proven that success is unfettered to the petty issues like the background and the status. The class 10 state board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 1 in which over four lakh candidates appeared. (ANI)