Media bodies slam Rahul Gandhi for calling journalist 'pliable'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's “pliable” jibe for a journalist who recently interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a wave of reactions on social media with journalist bodies condemning this incident.

Soon, it has become the most searched word on Google by Indians. Pliable, as Google explains, literally means "easily bent; flexible," and in context means "easily influenced."

The Editors Guild of India expressed concern over the words used by Rahul Gandhi and also noted that politicians and others have been labeling jouralists as “presstitutes”, “news-traders”, “bazaaru” or “dalals”.

Following the release of guild's statement, Congress in a video-tweet defended its president's remarks, saying, "Pliable isn't offensive, it's the state of Indian journalism today." #Pliable isn't offensive, it's the state of Indian journalism today pic.twitter.com/xCKq2jdCaS — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2019