Media important pillar of democracy: New I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

[India], May 15 (ANI): Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who on May 14, was appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister, on Tuesday said that the media is an important pillar of democracy and needs to self-regulate itself.

"Prime Minister is clear that media is one of the very important pillars of our country and democracy. The media has to self-regulate itself. We all together are the eyes and ears of the government," Rathore said after he took the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a Cabinet reshuffle late last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned the Information and Broadcasting portfolio to Rathore replacing Smriti Irani. Earlier, Irani was Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. She will now only hold the portfolio of Minister of Textiles. (ANI)