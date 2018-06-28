Media misconstrued my remarks in Saifuddin Soz's book: Shourie

[India], June 28 (ANI): Former union minister Arun Shourie on Thursday blamed TV channels for misconstruing his comments in Saifuddin Soz's book.

At the launch of Saifuddin's book, Shourie blamed the Delhi Government's approach for the current state of affairs in Kashmir. He also questioned Saifuddin and other present in the event that is autonomy the only way to resolve the Valley's problems?

However, Shourie now insisted that his words were taken out of context.

"Two reporters from North Indian channels misconstrued my words," Shourie told ANI here.

Earlier, Saifuddin also drew flak from the opposition for reportedly backing former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf's stance on Kashmir. In his book 'Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle', Saifuddin had stated that Musharraf's assessment of Kashmir "seems to be correct even today." "Musharraf said Kashmiris don't want to merge with Pakistan, their first choice is independence. The statement was true then and remains true now also. I say the same but I know that it is not possible," he said, in an interview to ANI. Former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh did not attend Saifuddin's book launch. However, the reason for the same is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)