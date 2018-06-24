Media should be respected: BJP MLA on Lal Singh's threat to journalists

[India] June 24(ANI): A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government Lal Singh threatened journalists in Jammu and Kashmir to "draw a line," state party chief Ravinder Raina said they have "high regard for media" and everybody should respect the profession.

"BJP has high regard for the media and for all the people who are working in the field of media in the Valley. We have honest and dedicated journalists in Jammu and Kashmir. Everybody should respect media," said Raina.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Singh had said, "Journalists in Kashmir should draw a line in their journalism. It's up to you how you want to live." This statement came days after Shujaat Bukhari, the 'Rising Kashmir' Editor was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Press Colony. Singh also recently resigned from the cabinet after facing a huge backlash for participating in a rally supporting the culprits of gangrape-and-murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua earlier this year. (ANI)