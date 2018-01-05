Medical admission scam: Review petition filed against SC's order

[India], January 04 (ANI): The Campaign for Judicial Accountability & Reforms (CJAR) on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against dismissal of plea seeking SIT probe into Medical Council of India (MCI) admission scam case.

The apex court had earlier dismissed CJAR's plea seeking an independent investigation into the alleged judicial corruption case.

The CJAR, in its petition, has claimed that in the alleged scam there were some names of some top court judges, who were allegedly involved in corruption, and thereby this case should be thoroughly probed by the SIT.

However, the apex court did not find any merit and dismissed it.(ANI)